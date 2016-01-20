MultiDyne and SkyCam Covering NFL Playoffs

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—With so many fans turning in to watch the NFL playoffs, MultiDyne is helping provide unique coverage of the games for CBS and Fox with its fiber-optic signal transport technology combined with the SkyCam robotic camera rig. SkyCam units will be part of the upcoming coverage of the NFC and AFC Championship games on Sunday, Jan. 24, and for Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7.

SkyCam "WildCat" system

The SkyCam “WildCat” system is made up of a Sony HDC-P1 box style camera tethered to a gryo-stabilized, weatherproof housing that includes an HD-3500 multi-rate HD fiber-optic transport link from MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems. HD-3500 link converts the SDI video signal from the camera to optical so it can travel across a fiber-optic suspension cable. The MultiDyne HD-3500 RX unit is then located in the control room to receive the optical signal and convert it back to SDI to be used in the live broadcast. Another pair of HD-3500 units is used to send the signal from the control room to the production truck.

The HD-3500 provides a multi-rate HD fiber-optic transport link that supports HD-SDI video signals up to 1080p at 3G/s. It also supports two channels of outbound digital AES Audio or four analog audio channels with two bidirectional auxiliary audio channels for four-wire intercom, as well as two bidirectional RS-232 or RS 422 data channels, 4 GPI, and one tally.

The SkyCam system will be used by CBS for Super Bowl 50 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.