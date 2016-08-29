MTVG Puts Grass Valley Switcher on 4K Truck

MONTREAL—Mobile TV Group’s 39 Flex 4K production truck has been on the road serving mobile productions, including the Masters and PGA golf championships, with the help of Grass Valley’s Kayenne K-Frame Switcher. The 4K-capable switcher, which features 48 inputs/24 outputs in 4K and 192 inputs/96 outputs in full HD, has 7 M/Es, with six keyers in every full M/E.

The Kayenne switcher provides full multiformat support, including 1080p and 4K. It also is now available with IP I/O for SMPTE 2022-6 connectivity. The system is easily upgradable for future enhancements, according to Grass Valley.

Grass Valley is a provider of end-to-end television production and content distribution workflows and is based in Montreal.