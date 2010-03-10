MTV Networks International to expand playout capability with Miranda

MTV Networks International Amsterdam (MTVNI Amsterdam) has ordered two Miranda Kaleido-X multiviewers and an NVISION 8576 enterprise-class router for a system expansion, which will allow playout of up to 75 channels.

The additional equipment is part of a project to consolidate a number of MTVNI operations to its facility located in Amsterdam’s Media Wharf and to eliminate the cost of outsourcing playout to third parties. The MTVNI Amsterdam facility shares playout of its MTV and Nickelodeon channels with MTVNI London.

Two Kaleido-X multiviewers, each configured 96 x 4, will feed 70 displays in the facility’s two new master control rooms. MTVNI Amsterdam plans to integrate its existing Miranda iControl facility monitoring system with the new Kaleido-X multiviewers. The iControl system will display streaming video with audio level meters and closed-captioning text from control probes across the system.

A 306 x 612 NVISION 8576 router, operated by an NVISION 9000 router controller, will sit at the heart of MTVNI Amsterdam’s playout operations to feed the facility’s signal processing and transportation to different regions.