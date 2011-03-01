MTI Film titles network TV shows with Pixel Post software

Post-production house MTI Film is using Pixel Post graphics software to title final versions of “Rizzoli & Isles” for TNT and “The Defenders” for CBS.

Pixel Post delivers all of the graphics, title-creation and text-editing features of a Pixel Power Clarity graphics system in a software-only package that runs on Windows XP or Windows 7 workstations.

Finished content is output as standard video or image files, carrying video and key, for use in any compositing system. Pixel Post supports all common video standards used in post production including 1080p24. It also supports a wide variety of graphics file formats for importing graphics to be incorporated into pages and sequences. All of the layout tools available in Clarity are preserved with the same interface.