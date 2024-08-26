MTI Film, ColorTime Launch Flow Post Partners to Support Vancouver TV Production Industry
Flow has already secured two high-profile television series: CBS's "Watson" and the upcoming Peacock comedy, "Laid."
VANCOUVER, BC—Hollywood-based post-production veterans, MTI FILM and ColorTime, have joined forces to launch Flow Post Partners, a new creative boutique in the heart of Vancouver’s creative district, Flow “is designed to support the rebounding television production market, capitalizing on Canada’s favorable post-production tax credits,” the two companies said.
Flow Post Partners has secured two high-profile television series: CBS's "Watson" and the upcoming Peacock comedy, "Laid."
"Vancouver is an ideal location to launch Flow. It has an excellent pool of talent from which to choose so staffing can be all Canadian. "Our studio partners have a strong presence in Canada, and they need a reliable known partner who can offer creative and technical support locally,” said Larry Chernoff, CEO of MTI FILM. "To begin, Flow will provide productions with dailies and, in phase two, complete their projects with VFX and finishing services enjoying the financial benefits of the local tax credits."
Expansion plans are already underway, with new partnerships planned to launch in other key markets, the companies said.
