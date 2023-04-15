MSG Networks Taps LTN to Migrate its Live Sports Coverage to IP

COLUMBIA, MD—LTN has announced a multi-year agreement with MSG Networks to use its terrestrial IP-based, live video transmission solution LTN Wave to transition MSG from satellite to terrestrial IP-based distribution The transition is also a key component to enhance the live sports experience on MSG Network’s MSG+ streaming service coming this summer, offering access on a direct-to-consumer subscription and authenticated basis.

LTN will distribute the MSG Networks channels delivering live coverage of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres to fans while future-proofing the organization's distribution model and harnessing the full benefits of the LTN Network.

David Schafer, SVP Product, Technology & Operations at MSG Networks, said: “LTN is trusted across the broadcasting and live sports industry. Our partnership with LTN provides us with mission-critical reliability. An IP-first approach to content distribution delivers the foundations for success, with greater business agility and a host of new revenue opportunities. We are truly excited about this next phase of IP-powered content distribution.”

Built on LTN’s intelligent, multicast-enabled, fully-managed IP transport network, LTN Wave provides a flexible, scalable, and reliable video transport solution that de-risks satellite migration with end-to-end management and automatic stress-free changeover while supporting next-generation possibilities such as content replacement and custom ad triggers, according to the company. Wave can seamlessly integrate within existing infrastructure while harnessing other solutions such as third-party encoders, decoders, and hardware or software. LTN’s open and agnostic network strategy means customers can acquire content in a single format and deliver in multiple formats, common third protocols, and in and out of public clouds, as needed.

“The media industry is steadily moving away from satellite, but mission-critical channels cannot afford to rely on the open internet with billions of dollars in revenue at stake,” said Chris Myers, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, LTN. “Customers like MSG Networks need the managed network that LTN offers along with the peace of mind of a 5 nines reliable SLA and a 24/7 TOC.”