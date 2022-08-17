MPEG-5 LCEVC to Showcase Video Delivery Protocol at IBC2022

AMSTERDAM—The organization representing MPEG-5 LCEVC will demonstrate its video transport protocol at IBC2022 at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept 9-12.

MPEG-5 LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding) is the latest standard by MPEG and ISO that can boost the compression efficiency of any existing or future video codec, enabling higher quality at up to 40% lower bitrates and up to 4x compute efficiency compared to using the base encoders in full resolution.

The demo will be similar to the MPEG-5 LCEVC Showcase held at the 2022 NAB Show and will reunite the growing LCEVC ecosystem in Europe for the first time, the organization said.

Located on stands D.30 and D.33 in Hall 5 (Content Everywhere), the LCEVC showcase will promote the capabilities of MPEG-5 LCEVC across multiple applications and devices, including encoders, media players, cloud transcoders, online video platforms and video SOCs.

A group of companies in the video delivery ecosystem will be supporting the showcase, including: Allegro, AMD/Xilinx Amlogic, Harmonic, Kynesim, MainConcept, Montage-LZ, NETINT Technologies, NVIDIA, Oregan Networks, PresenZ, Qencode, Realtek, Red5 Pro, Redpill VR, Forum SBTVD, Simplestream, SOUTHWORKS, Steinwurf, THEOplayer, Visaic and V-Nova.

The stands will feature demos to show practical use cases delivering LCEVC-enhanced content to TVs, mobile apps and web browsers, as well as new XR applications, all powered by the interoperating products of participating companies. These will include:

Live 2160p60 UHD streaming decoded by an existing TV chipset

LCEVC-enabled apps decoding content on iOS, Android and Windows platforms

LCEVC-enabled ShakaPlayer decoding LCEVC on any HTML5-capable browser

LCEVC applied to real-time-communication applications for improved QoS and reliability

LCEVC enabling cloud-rendered XR and gaming applications

A photorealistic rendering of 6DoF (6 Degrees of Freedom) VR content not possible with any other available technology today

“This showcase is a must-see at IBC this year," said Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova. "The breadth of use cases and demos available is testimony to the growing ecosystem of support for LCEVC. This is due to the low complexity nature of the technology, which allows it to be deployed at different levels in the software decoder stack. Following further standardization for digital terrestrial services in Brazil, we can only expect availability to service providers to increase dramatically.”

"These showcases are fundamental to show interoperability between new solutions. We’re glad to participate and show LCEVC enhancing MainConcept codecs, up to 8K resolutions and including VVC,” said Thomas Kramer of MainConcept.

"Live Events in the Metaverse is the next frontier in entertainment and one that could be available to millions," said Laurent Scallie, CEO of Redpill VR. "At the LCEVC Showcase, Redpill VR demonstrates its vision for the Metaverse and how LCEVC is a key enabler for live XR events at scale.”

For more information about LCEVC and to book appointments with the LCEVC team at IBC, click here: https://campaign.v-nova.com/lcevc-showcase-ibc22 (opens in new tab)