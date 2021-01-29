Motion Picture Sound Editors Elects New Board

STUDIO CITY, Calif.—The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) has elected Steve Urban to a two-year term as vice president. Jeremy Gordon was re-elected as treasurer and Christopher Reeves as sergeant-at-arms in the organization’s annual Board elections. They join Mark A. Lanza, who continues in the role of president, as board officers.

Peter Albrechtsen, Amber Funk, Scott Jennings and Charles Maynes were elected as members at large. Re-elected board members include Miguel Araujo, David Barber, Daniel Blanck, Perry La Marca, Paulette Victor-Lifton and Garrett Montgomery.

“The MPSE is fortunate to have many talented members willing to devote their time to help elevate our amazing craft,” said Lanza in a press statement. Lanza also offered special thanks to outgoing Vice President Bernard Weiser for his years of service to MPSE. Weiser will focus on his role as President of the Entertainment Industry Professionals Mentoring Alliance (EIPMA).

Urban is a supervising sound editor based as Sony Pictures Entertainment. His credits include “Madame Secretary,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” He won a Golden Reel Award for his work on “The Duel.”

Gordon is a supervising sound editor with Atomic Post Sound, where his credits include “The Magicians,” “The Leftovers” and “Resurrection.” He is a two-time Emmy Award nominee for “Smallville” and “Party of Five” and a three-time Golden Reel Award nominee.

Reeves is a supervising sound editor based at NBC/Universal. He is a nine-time Emmy Award nominee, with two wins for his work on “The X Files.” His recent credits include “Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”