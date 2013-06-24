Mosart to Supply Newscast Automation for 16 NRK Stations

OSLO, NORWAY—NRK is extending its deployment of Mosart Medialab automation from three central systems to include 12 of its regional news studios and an additional central system. With this project, all NRK facilities will feature the same efficiency, control options and agile operation as the broadcaster’s studios in Oslo.



Mosart automation simplifies control tasks within the news production chain, giving operators control and freeing specialized staff members to focus on enhancing the overall broadcast. The versatility ensures smooth integration with and control over new broadcast equipment and file formats, as well as the equipment already in use.



The system will interface with NRK’s ENPS newsroom computer system story control and transform its rundowns into Mosart automation scripts to enable news production with just two operators in the gallery. Mosart automation also enables operators to perform on-the-fly editing of headlines and to insert breaking news into the running order, and the option to employ a touch screen GUI will further streamline gallery operations.



The installations will start in Stavanger in October and continue in Bodø in November, with Bergen following, and the rest of the sites finished in 2014.



