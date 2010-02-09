Morris Named Harris Broadcast President



P. Harris Morris, previously vice president and general manager of the Media and Workflow area of the Harris Corp.'s Broadcast Communications business, has been appointed president of HBC. He replaces Tim Thorsteinson, who resigned last fall.



“As vice president of our Media and Workflow business, he has spearheaded our strategy of taking existing hardware and software applications and developing new technology to address emerging media markets like digital out-of-home networks," said Howard L. Lance, chairman, president and CEO of Harris Corp., who is delivering a keynote address at the upcoming 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas in April. “In support of these new growth initiatives, he has played a pivotal role in the cross-divisional collaboration to incorporate managed IT services as an integral part of these advanced media solutions. Media and Workflow solutions have been a key offering in expanding our international presence in regions such as the Middle East, South America and Asia.”



Before joining Harris Corporation in January 2008, Morris served as chief strategy officer for the Thomson Learning Division of Thomson Corp., where he played an instrumental role in the development of Thomson’s growth strategy for international channel expansion and digital products.



Previously, he was a partner and vice president for Bain & Company, a global business consulting firm. In his 13 years with Bain & Company, he helped a wide variety of global clients analyze markets, develop growth strategies, expand into international markets and drive operational efficiencies. His expertise centered on media, technology and telecommunications, as well as consumer products and industrial sectors.



Morris has an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. As an author, his work has been published in the Financial Times and Catalyst magazine.Harris Broadcast Communications is leading provider of products and services for video production and broadcast. The Harris ONE solution brings together highly integrated products for advanced media workflows. The company also specializes in transmission products, 3Gbps tools, digital signage, multiviewers and more.

