Morocco’s SNRT Gets News Infrastructure from EVS

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS is off on the road to Morocco, as the video production technology provider has been contracted by Société Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Télévision (SNRT) to construct a fully-centralized HD news production infrastructure.

SNRT is a public broadcaster that owns and operates 10 TV channels and with the help of EVS is making the transition to HD. The core of the new infrastructure will feature the XS3 live media servers, allowing for shared access to recorded content between the 10 channels. Additional EVS technologies—including IPDirector, XTAccess, XStore and the Xedio suite, as well as its CleanEdit virtual editing software—for the ingest, creation, management, editing and playout of SNRT content.

All of these products will be integrated together into a single HD workflow at SNRT’s headquarters in Rabat, Morocco. The content will then be available to SNRT’s team of 40 journalists. The entire workflow is interoperable with SNRT’s third-party systems.