More Than 2,500 Stations and Networks Live on WideOrbit Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO—More than 2,500 stations and networks are operating on WideOrbit Inc.’s advertising traffic software platforms, according to a recent release. The company also reports “significant adoption of its supporting solutions.”



WideOrbit media software manages the advertising operations of TV stations, radio stations, media networks, non-linear video, digital display and mobile.



WO Traffic was first commercially installed in 2001 at CBS’ WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Va. In April 2011, the company had more than 2,000 stations and networks live on WO Traffic. Since then, an average of 18 stations or networks have been installed with WO Traffic each month.



More than 150 stations and networks have also been converted to WO Traffic from the Orion system, acquired by WideOrbit in November 2010. In that same period, WideOrbit launched WO Network, a comprehensive solution for managing network ad sales and commercial operations, and WO Analytics, a business intelligence solution.



The company also acquired OneDomain, an advertising sales and account management software vendor, and implemented more than 750 additional licenses for software products, including WO Media Sales, WO Media CRM, WO Program, WO Mobileand WO Automation for Radio.



Since 1999, WideOrbit has been delivering high ROI, efficiencies and revenue optimization. Television stations, radio stations and media networks worldwide use the company’s traffic software, and over 3,200 stations deploy its radio automation platforms.



