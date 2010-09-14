More than 18 Million Watch ‘Stand Up 2 Cancer’ Fund Raiser

NEW YORK: Nielsen said the Sept. 10 fund raiser, “Stand Up 2 Cancer,” drew 18.3 million viewers for at least part of the special.



Viewership to Friday’s TV special was up 15.1 from the 2008 special. The telecast aired on four broadcast networks and 11 cable nets, which simultaneously aired an hour of commercial-free entertainment dedicated to raising awareness and funding for the fight against cancer.



The average audience for this year’s “Stand Up 2 Cancer” was 11.3 million people, up 66.2 percent over two years ago. The networks that aired the special were: ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Biography, Discovery Health, E!, G4, HBO, MLB, mun2, Showtime, Style, TV One, and, VH1.