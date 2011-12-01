Monroe seeks to expand

Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems (DAS) subsidiary, leading suppliers of Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) equipment to the broadcast and cable industries, today announced the appointment of Bill Robertson as the vice president of business development for both companies. In this new role, Robertson will expand his focus to include further business development for Monroe Electronics' other divisions, initially focusing on CATV/IPTV customers and their unique requirements.

Robertson has served as director of business development for DAS since April 2010. Earlier, he was director of strategic marketing for JDSU Communications' Test Division and vice president/general manager of da Vinci Systems before its divestiture. He was tapped for the da Vinci role after serving as vice president of marketing and international sales of Acterna (JDSU) Cable Networks division. In this newly formed role, Robertson will report directly to Jim Heminway, Monroe Electronics COO.