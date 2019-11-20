Molly Solomon to Head NBC’s Olympic Production

STAMFORD, Conn.—Molly Solomon will now carry the torch and lead NBC Olympics’ coverage, as NBC Sports Group has named her the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. She will also continue to serve as the executive producer for the Golf Channel.

Molly Solomon

Solomon has worked at NBC Sports for three decades, which has included working on 10 Olympics, including being the coordinating producer of the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony and primetime show. She has been with the Golf Channel since 2012.

In her new role for NBC’s Olympics coverage, Solomon will be tasked with overseeing all day-to-day editorial production for the Games, as well as Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. She will report to Pete Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports Group.

“As a broadcast partner at the PGA of America, and now as a colleague at NBC Sports, I’ve had a front-row seat watching Molly skillfully and creatively lead a tremendous GOLF Channel production team,” said Bevacqua. “We are excited to put oversight of our Olympic presentation into her exceptionally-qualified hands, and are especially proud to see a long-time and well-liked member of our NBC team return to her roots.”

“I can’t wait to dig in and work more broadly on the Tokyo Olympics, which will be the biggest media event in the world,” said Solomon.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place in the summer of 2020.

Solomon will now be based at NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.