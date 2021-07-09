Mola TV Taps Harmonic for UEFA Euro 2020 Streams In UHD HDR

SAN JOSE, Calif.—In a first for the Indonesian market, Mola TV used Harmonic's VOS360 cloud streaming SaaS for UHD HDR streams of UEFA Euro 2020 football matches in Indonesia.

"We are enormously proud that, for the first time, our viewers can watch live, high-profile sports events in UHD HDR," said CP Lee, CTO at Mola TV. "Mola TV has always relied on Harmonic cloud streaming solutions for its sports streaming services. As we bring more high-profile sports events such as the UEFA and EPL, Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS will be instrumental in ensuring the best possible streaming experience for our subscribers."

Harmonic reported that VOS360 SaaS simplifies all stages of the media processing and delivery chain while its EyeQ AI-based encoding technology on the VOS360 platform improved the streaming quality for Mola TV's service.

The technologies are supported by a DevOps team providing 24/7 monitoring and assistance that gives the Harmonic cloud-based platform the high availability and reliability required for live sports streaming.

"UHD HDR is a game changer in the live sports streaming environment, where video quality can easily determine the success of a service," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic. "Harmonic's VOS360 platform ensures Mola TV can securely deliver crystal-clear UHD HDR video to a large variety of devices. This assurance is crucial for operators streaming high-demand events like the UEFA Euro Championship."