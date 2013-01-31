Mobile Viewpoint Launches iPhone App for Newsgathering

ALKMAAR, THE NETHERLANDS–After test runs with several broadcasters, Dutch company Mobile Viewpoint launched its iPhone newsgathering app, WMT Live. Currently available for free in the Appstore, WMT Live transforms the iPhone in a live broadcast camera capable of sending HD-quality video to Mobile Viewpoints cloud server, which can then deliver it to any broadcaster as a serial digital interface or streaming feed.



Last week Apple approved the app, which is part of the WMT family of products that uses bonded networks to send high quality video from any place or on the move. WMT Live allows consumers and professionals to upload, publish and remotely share live and pre-recorded video content via iPhone. Consumers can transmit footage to websites, TV shows or stay in contact with friends.



It also allows broadcasters, websites and mobile network operators to control live and on-demand content via editorial management tools in the video manager portal. The interruptible feedback broadcast implementation allows real time communication from the backend platform with field reporter.



“Today’s news gathering television shows show recordings made with smartphones all the time, and the WMT live client will enable live streams as well,” said Michel Bais, managing director of Mobile Viewpoint.



