Mobile video ad company Transpera gets $9 million

Transpera received $9 million in Series C financing to further its mobile video advertising business. BlackBerry Partners Fund, a global venture capital firm focused on applications, services and supporting infrastructure for mobile computing, led the new investment, which also included participation from existing investors Flybridge Capital Partners, First Round Capital, Intel Capital and Labrador Ventures. Transpera founder Frank Barbieri noted that the company has had “great success” with its preroll as well as interstitial video units. The interstitial video ads are interactive and clickable, with the ability to click-to-call and click-to-Web, and may appear during app load time or during app transition periods.

The company has also added Greg Ballard, former president/CEO of mobile games publisher Glu Mobile, as CEO and Alex Galvagni as COO. Former CEO Frank Barbieri is now chief product officer.