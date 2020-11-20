Mobile TV Group Installs For-A Telestrators to Live Production Trucks

CYPRESS, Calif.—For-A has announced that Mobile TV Group over the last year has added four FVW-700 telestrators to its fleet of live production trucks.

Mobile TV Group is a provider of live production services, helping out with sports broadcasts for the NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as other types of projects. The FVW-700 helps deliver engaging sports content, according to David Morris, For-A western regional sales manager.

The FVW-700 is available in three configurations to fit specific needs, including 4K, HDMI and all-in-one models. Users can draw freehand, as well as add straight lines and graphics. Numbers, still images and animations can also be placed over video.

FVW-700 advanced tools include automatic freehand formation, which uses a noise reduction algorithm to allow sharp angels as well as shaped smooth objects, and edge joining, which uses an edge-rendering algorithm that recognizes edges of lines drawn as outlines of a larger shape that joins them.

There is also a wireless tablet option for control of the FVW-700 via the network, allowing multiple operators or commentators to draw on the screen remotely and simultaneously.

“Telestrators are an important part of live sports coverage” explained Nick Garvin, COO of Mobile TV Group. “We’ve been standardizing with FOR-A telestrators in our mobile units for years because they are reliable and easy to use.”