Mobile TV Group Delivers First Cloud Control Container to Bally Sports Ohio

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Mobile TV Group has announced that it has completed its first Cloud Control Container, Cloud-C1. Built for Bally Sports Ohio, the unit will facilitate live broadcasts of the Ohio and Great Lakes regions’ leading sports teams, including the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cloud Control Container represents the latest innovation in Mobile TV Group’s effort to expand access to its suite of mobile production services, the company said.

Mobile TV Group introduced Cloud Control as the first fully-remote production solution designed to meet the requirements of professional broadcast networks in response to the industry’s evolution toward remote workflows in 2020.

Since then, Mobile TV Group has completed the buildout of over 20 Cloud Control rooms in office spaces around the country. The Cloud Control Container extends further flexibility in managing live productions at a fraction of the cost of a traditional production room.

“Our goal with Cloud Control is to provide storytellers with the ability to deploy all of the capabilities they need to deliver the highest quality broadcast from any location, and we are taking the versatility of this solution to the next level by building it into a repurposed shipping container,” said Nick Garvin, COO of Mobile TV Group. “Delivering solutions that expand the access and endpoints of our services is key to meeting the current and future needs of our customers.”

Mobile TV Group’s Cloud Control solution delivers all of the functionality of a traditional production room and requires less than 24 hours to set up. Cloud Control gives broadcasters the ability to access multiple mobile units from a single location – eliminating the need for additional production rooms that can cost millions of dollars and take months to build out.

With the introduction of the Cloud Container, broadcasters can now have a prefabricated unit fully equipped to integrate into their existing live production workflow with no on-site build-out required. Sourced from environmentally sustainable materials, the Cloud Container is easily deployed to any location due to its compact and durable design.

Mobile TV Group provides production solutions across the country. Using decentralized and remote units, Mobile TV Group produces more than 4,000 major live events each year, covering professional and collegiate sports, live music, entertainment, eSports and business events.