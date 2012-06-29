Mobile TV Group buys third Calrec console

Denver-based mobile production giant Mobile TV Group has purchased a third Calrec audio console for its expanding fleet of outdoor broadcast (OB) trucks, which cover more than 4000 sports and entertainment events each year. Mobile TV Group's new Calrec Artemis Beam console will mix and route audio signals inside the 28th truck in the company's nearly all-HD fleet.



The 48-fader Artemis Beam console is being installed in 31HDX, a 53ft-long HD/SD expando OB truck, which will be deployed to Phoenix to cover Arizona Diamondbacks baseball, Phoenix Coyotes hockey, and Phoenix Suns basketball games. The console boasts 128 analog inputs and 64 AES inputs, and is capable of producing six channels of output for surround sound. It will be used in conjunction with a Grass Valley Jupiter router control system that supports the SW-P-08 router protocol.



Artemis Beam and its sister console, Artemis Light, are based on the award-winning Apollo platform. Also available in a larger Artemis Shine version, the consoles use the same Bluefin2 HDSP technology as Apollo, and have an enormous routing and processing capacity. Bluefin2 affords 340-channel processing paths on an Artemis Beam and 240 paths on an Artemis Light, with up to 128 program busses, 64 IFB/track outputs and 32 auxiliaries. Artemis' I/O functions are performed by Calrec's Hydra2 audio routing system, which uses high-capacity 8192² crosspoint routers and a variety of I/O units.



Mobile TV Group's newest Artemis Beam console was commissioned June 4.