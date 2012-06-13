Mobile TV Group Adds Calrec Artemis Beam

BRIDGE, U.K.: Calrec announced that Denver-based Mobile TV Group has purchased a third Calrec audio console for its expanding fleet of outdoor broadcast trucks, which cover more than 4,000 sports and entertainment events each year. Mobile TV Group’s new Calrec Artemis Beam console will mix and route audio signals inside the 28th truck in the company's nearly all-HD fleet.



The 48-fader Artemis Beam console is being installed in 31HDX, a 53-foot-long HD/SD expando OB truck, which will be deployed to Phoenix to cover Arizona Diamondbacks baseball, Phoenix Coyotes hockey, and Phoenix Suns basketball games. The console sports 128 analog inputs and 64 AES inputs, and is capable of producing six channels of output for surround sound. It will be used in conjunction with a Grass Valley Jupiter router control system that supports the SW-P-08 router protocol.



Mobile TV Group’s newest Artemis Beam console was commissioned June 4.