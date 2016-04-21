Mobile TV Group 4K/HDR Sports Truck Hits the Road
PARK RIDGE, N.J.—Mobile TV Group’s latest 4K and HDR mobile production unit is revved up and ready to go and features Sony camera and monitor systems, Sony announced in a press release. The 39 Flex production truck comes with 12 Sony HDC-4300 live camera systems and uses Sony’s BVM-X300 4K/HDR master monitor.
Part of MTVG’s fleet of 30 mobile production trucks, the 39 Flex is a 53-foot double-expando that can operate 4K/HDR, high frame rate and HD.
MTVG has announced that it will use the 39 Flex for live sports production.
