Mobile production companies have the NBA playoffs covered in HD

The 2010 NBA playoffs — being broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV — are being covered by veteran mobile production companies Game Creek Video and NEP Supershooters, which are both providing several of their respective HD production vehicles on site at various venues around the country to help televise the games live.

Game Creek is supplying its Freedom, Liberty, Patriot and Yankee Clipper HD trucks for ESPN and ABC. These trucks each carry a Grass Valley video production switcher, Sony HDC-1500 HD cameras, Canon HD lenses, Pesa routing switchers and Evertz signal conversion gear. The Liberty, with its Grass Valley Kayenne HD Video Production Center and Sony cameras, will cover the NBA Eastern Conference finals for ESPN and ABC. The Liberty and the Patriot will cover the NBA finals for NBA TV.

NEP Supershooters is providing its SS25 and ND4 trucks for ESPN and its SS24 and ND4 trucks for TNT. The SS25 truck will be used by ESPN for conference finals and the championship final rounds of the playoffs. It carries a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, more than a dozen Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam HD cameras and Grass Valley Trinix and Concerto Series routing switchers.

ESPN and ABC have once again contracted rental equipment supplier Bexel, which will use two Grass Valley LDK 8300 3X Super SloMo HD cameras during the NBA playoffs for their respective productions.

For the initial divisional series playoff rounds, Turner Sports used NEP's SS24 HD, which is one of the largest in the country and is comprised of two 53ft double-expanding trailers. It features Sony HD cameras, a Grass Valley Kalypso HD production switcher and Trinix and Concerto Series routers.

ESPN and TNT are using NEP's ND4 truck to support various televised activities surrounding the games. It carries Sony cameras, Canon HD lenses, a Kalypso HD switcher, a Trinix video router and numerous Grass Valley GeckoFlex signal-processing modules (e.g., frame syncs, encoders, and upconverters and downconverters).