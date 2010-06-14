Mobile Content Venture gets ducks in a row

The proposed national mobile DTV service, announced at NAB in April by a consortium of broadcasters, has selected a name — Mobile Content Venture (MCV) — and its chief executives. The co-general managers of the venture are Erik Moreno from Fox and Salil Dalvi from NBCU.

MCV joins three networks with Pearl Mobile DTV, a stand-alone entity representing nine groups: Belo, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media.

MCV’s goal is to launch a national mobile DTV content service using part of its partners’ broadcast spectrum, though it has yet to announce any agreements with wireless carriers to put mobile DTV receivers in phones or detail its programming plans.

Moreno, senior vice president of corporate development for Fox Networks Group, currently identifies new business and strategic opportunities across Fox’s entertainment properties and manages activities related to corporate acquisitions and joint ventures.

Dalvi, senior vice president of mobile platform development for NBC Universal Digital Distribution, has overseen NBCU’s mobile efforts since 2004, including the development and launch of live TV, VOD, mobile Web and mobile apps services, and played a key role in the company’s mobile content efforts for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Moreno and Dalvi will be responsible for leading product development, network planning and distribution efforts for the planned service, while remaining in their current roles at Fox and NBCU.