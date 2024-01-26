Mo-Sys Engineering To Make Lens Files Available To Customers At No Charge

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering has announced ahead of ISE 2024, Jan. 30-Feb. 2 in Barcelona, it will make its lens files freely available to customers, setting the stage for development of a trade-in, pay-it-forward virtual production (VP) community.

The move gives creators a dynamic knowledge base of free lens files and fosters collaborative advancements.

“Accurate lens simulation is the cornerstone of stunning VP,” said Mo-Sys CEO Michael Geissler. “Each lens has its own unique properties and replicating that within the virtual camera is crucial for believable results. Traditionally, this required starting with a paid library lens file and then painstakingly tweaking it to match the real-world lens being used. Now, we’re removing that barrier to entry.”

Creators can now contribute to and tap into a growing pool of lens files, eliminating the need to start from scratch. Mo-Sys Engineering also will encourage creators to return newly tweaked files to the library, nurturing a shared resource and accelerating the democratization of VP across the industry, the company said.

The company also is continuing to develop its Lens Tweaker tool to streamline the lens-matching process, making it even more accessible and intuitive, it said.

“We’ll be showcasing cutting-edge VP solutions that harness the power of our lens files. We invite everyone to join us at ISE and experience the future of VP, together,” said Geissler.