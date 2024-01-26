Mo-Sys Engineering To Make Lens Files Available To Customers At No Charge
The move is intended to make it easier for newcomers to tackle virtual production
LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering has announced ahead of ISE 2024, Jan. 30-Feb. 2 in Barcelona, it will make its lens files freely available to customers, setting the stage for development of a trade-in, pay-it-forward virtual production (VP) community.
The move gives creators a dynamic knowledge base of free lens files and fosters collaborative advancements.
“Accurate lens simulation is the cornerstone of stunning VP,” said Mo-Sys CEO Michael Geissler. “Each lens has its own unique properties and replicating that within the virtual camera is crucial for believable results. Traditionally, this required starting with a paid library lens file and then painstakingly tweaking it to match the real-world lens being used. Now, we’re removing that barrier to entry.”
Creators can now contribute to and tap into a growing pool of lens files, eliminating the need to start from scratch. Mo-Sys Engineering also will encourage creators to return newly tweaked files to the library, nurturing a shared resource and accelerating the democratization of VP across the industry, the company said.
The company also is continuing to develop its Lens Tweaker tool to streamline the lens-matching process, making it even more accessible and intuitive, it said.
“We’ll be showcasing cutting-edge VP solutions that harness the power of our lens files. We invite everyone to join us at ISE and experience the future of VP, together,” said Geissler.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.