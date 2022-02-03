Mo-Sys Engineering To Feature Collaborative Virtual Production Solution At HPA Tech Retreat

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering will work together with Moxion, QTAKE and OVIDE at the HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 21-24, in Rancho Mirage, Calif., to show a collaborative virtual production workflow in the event’s Innovation Zone.

At the companies’ combined stand, they will show a Sony Crystal LED wall and a Sony Venice camera on a curved rail. The camera will be equipped with a Mo-Sys StarTracker camera tracking system. The company’s VP Pro XR LED content server will drive the LED wall.

Takes will be captured with QTAKE’s on-set capture tool while the VP Pro XR, which will capture the camera and lens-tracking data, will drive the LED wall. Mo-Sys’ new NearTime service will solve the growing problem of increasing real-time Unreal image quality while maintaining real-time frame rates, Mo-Sys said.

NearTime uses cloud processing from AWS to address the issue. Once processed in the cloud, higher-quality re-rendered images will automatically be delivered to a Moxion Immediates solution for review and signoff, it said.

Using NearTime in an LED volume with a Mo-Sys enabled halo green frustum for separating talent from the LED content, the background Unreal scenes can be re-rendered automatically with higher quality or resolution using captured camera and lens tracking data. They can then be used to replace the original lower-quality background Unreal scenes, the company said.

This process avoids the need for large quantities of on-set rendering nodes, minimizes post-production costs and completely eliminates moiré effects. This unique approach enables far more efficient workflows than those that exist today, the company said.

“We believe there is a better way to bring virtual productions to life cost-effectively and without compromising on image quality,” said Mo-Sys CEO Michael Geissler. “We are excited to meet with customers face-to-face once more at the HPA Tech Retreat and to show them workflows that can take their virtual productions to the next level while allowing them to work with other tools that they are already familiar with.”

The retreat has scheduled the “Immerse Yourself in Virtual Production” Supersession for Feb. 22. Attendees will walk through virtual production from concept to delivery. Emphasis will be placed on planning and preparation. Three LED walls—one each from AOTO, Planar and Sony—will be featured. Two will use the Mo-Sys StarTracker camera and lens tracking system. One will be driven by Mo-Sys’ VP Pro XR LED content server, showcasing Cinematic XR Focus feature.

More information on the retreat is available on the event’s website .