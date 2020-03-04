MLS, Facebook Team on Facebook Watch Video Recaps

NEW YORK—The MLS (Major League Soccer) and Facebook are now friends, as the two sides have announced a partnership that will see all MLS matches during the 2020 season have video recaps created for and played on Facebook Watch. Fans will be able to view the latest highlights from the league on MLS’ Facebook Page.

Another aspect of the partnership will see MLS host a weekly Watch Party on Facebook, where fans from around the world can view game recaps and videos as a community in real time. Official Facebook Groups for select teams will also be created.

“Facebook’s innovative Watch Party experience is the perfect place for Major League Soccer fans around the world to exchange views and share their passion for our clubs and palyers,” said Chris Schlosser, MLS senior vice president, media.

In addition, archival clips from top moments in MLS’ 25-year history and player-centric highlights will be available on Facebook Watch.

Facebook struck a similar deal for highlights of the PGA in January of this year.

The MLS content will be available on Facebook through mobile apps, desktops, laptops and a variety of TV apps.