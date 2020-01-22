Facebook Watch to Distribute PGA Tour Content Globally

PONTE VERDA BEACH, Fla.—Facebook is hitting the links, as the PGA Tour has announced that it has come to an agreement for the social media company to distribute daily highlight packages to global users through Facebook Watch.

The PGA Tour will publish daily round recaps and player-specific highlights from more than 30 events on the PGA Tour schedule, including The Players Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs. The content will come from tournament telecasts, as well as from the PGA Tour Live OTT service.

Fans can follow the PGA Tour’s Facebook page to stay up to date with available content, which will be posted at the completion of each tournament round. The Tour will also have interactive elements like Facebook Lives and Facebook Watch Parties through its Facebook Group, The Gallery.

Available content will begin with the Farmers Insurance Open, which takes place starting Jan. 23 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

The PGA Tour and Facebook had previously partnered to offer live streaming coverage of The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs.