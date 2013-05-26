MLB’s San Francisco Giants integrate SGL Flashnet

Software Generation Ltd (SGL), a leading provider of content archive and storage management software for media and entertainment, announced its FlashNet archive system was recently purchases by reigning World Series MLB champions the San Francisco Giants. The installation, which sees FlashNet fully integrated into the SF Giants' Avid workflow, was carried out by systems integrator Cutting Edge.

In January 2012, the SF Giants installed an Avid ISIS online shared storage system and Avid Interplay PAM system to begin their transition to a digital workflow. The SGL FlashNet archive followed in January 2013 allowing the SF Giants to begin the process of digitizing their huge catalogue of material dating back to the '60s and '70s. This material, which is currently stored on various tapes such QIC and Beta, has significant historical value for the club and for future generations.

The SF Giants are also constantly creating a large amount of new material for the scoreboard, the website, TV and advertising. This continuing acquisition of content means that the ISIS operators need to run the system as efficiently as possible, pushing old material off as new material comes in.

The Giants’ ISIS system usually runs at about 60 percent to 70 percent capacity. Someone has to make the decision as to which material stays online and which gets sent to the archive. Some of the very old material from the '70s is kept on the ISIS because when a player from that period comes to see a game, the team likes to show relevant footage on the scoreboard to welcome him. It can be difficult for operators to pull those clips quickly, so it is best to keep that type of material online. On the flip side, all the material from 2009-2011 is being archived because it is less likely to be needed.

The workflow between SGL FlashNet and Interplay is seamless; it’s been a great investment, and installation and training was very quick and easy. The Giants made a huge investment in Avid with Interplay and ISIS and required an archive that fully integrated with that workflow. They investigated a couple of other systems, but nothing was as seamless as SGL.

This installation is an excellent reference for other sports production facilities. The material held by these teams has huge historical value that needs to be preserved for future generations. Using a digital workflow, facilities can digitize their material and also find new ways of working that enables them to run with greater efficiency and save money.