Miranda to showcase strengthened production studio signal management, monitoring

Miranda Technologies will highlight its production studio signal management and monitoring systems at IBC 2011 as well as its integrated IT-based playout solutions, which combine iTX automation and playout with advanced graphics and monitoring systems.

To simplify monitoring and signal management in production studios and trucks, Miranda has enhanced the integration between its NVISION 8500 Hybrid routers with audio processing and its Kaleido multiviewers, as well as with third-party production switchers.

By using advanced integration software, these combined multiviewer and router systems behave like a single solution to reduce studio complexity and also increase system flexibility, redundancy and scalability. This high level of router-multiviewer integration also provides advanced source tracing from the router across multiple studios with tally capabilities.

