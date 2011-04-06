Miranda introduces automated headend, edge monitoring solution

Miranda Technologies has launched a highly automated headend and edge monitoring solution for pay-TV operators that offers end-to-end signal path and quality of experience (QoE) monitoring. This solution is based on three key new products, namely the iControl Headend facility monitoring system, the Kaleido-IP multiviewer for IP video signal monitoring and the EdgeVision set-top box probe and streaming encoder for QoE monitoring.

The iControl Headend desktop facility monitoring system provides end-to-end video signal path and QoE monitoring. For large TV distribution networks, it offers the ability to monitor thousands of channels and devices effectively with intelligent alarms management.

Kaleido-IP is an IP video multiviewer with dual outputs and advanced signal probing, which is used for displaying headend and streamed set-top box signals on a monitor wall.

EdgeVision is a STB probe and streaming encoder that integrates with iControl Headend and Kaleido-IP to provide high-performance monitoring at the edge. This allows pay-TV operators to accurately see and hear the quality of signals received in viewers’ homes.