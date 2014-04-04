Miranda Changes Name to Grass Valley

MONTREAL—Miranda, which began as a small Montreal-based broadcast technology provider more than two decades ago, has changed its name to Grass Valley, after the two companies were merged under parent company Belden. Belden acquired Miranda in 2012 and Grass Valley earlier this year. The merged entity will have two booths at the NAB Show listed under the new “Grass Valley A Belden Brand” moniker. The new brand combines elements of the company’s two logos, changing the Grass Valley logo from green to purple, in line with Miranda’s color tone. All of Miranda’s products will now be rebranded under the Grass Valley name and logo.

In the company’s South Hall location, No. SL206, the company will focus on 4K workflows, featuring support for the Grass Valley 4K K-Frame production switcher, Nvision routers, K2 Dyno Replay, Edius editing software, Kaledio multiviewers, Grass Valley LDX cameras and the Grass Valley Stratus Digital Media Platform.

Grass’s North Hall booth, N2513, will highlight the company’s playout products, including the launch and accompanying theater presentation of what the company says is “the industry’s first cloud enabled solution for playout.” Also in the North Hall, Grass will highlight its GV Guardian and iControl products for an all-in-one health/status monitoring solution, with parent company Belden’s line of cable and connectivity products transporting signals throughout the booth.

Both locations will feature the company’s latest signal processing and routing products.

“In the past four years, Belden has invested more than $800 million in this market which is powerful evidence that it’s serious about supporting our customers on their way to the future,” said Marco Lopez president of the new Grass Valley. “The early reaction from loyal customers of both brands has been very positive and it will be great to share our excitement with them in Las Vegas.”