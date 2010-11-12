Miranda Appoints Gravina Head of Sales for N. America



Miranda Technologies has announced appointed Jay Gravina, Vice-President of Sales for the United States and Canada. Gravina, who joins Miranda from Avid Technology, will be responsible for all direct and indirect sales, channel strategy and pre-sales engineering for the complete Miranda portfolio, including the iTX playout and automation solutions it recently added when it acquired Omnibus.



At Avid, Gravina served for seven years in several sales leadership roles, most recently as Director of Network, Studio and Cable Markets. Prior to Avid, he worked for Sony Broadcast & Business Solutions for 13 years in various sales and marketing management positions.



“Miranda is thrilled to have Jay leading the US and Canada organization. Jay’s proven record in delivering a superior customer experience has earned him a well respected position in the broadcast and production business”, commented Kevin Joyce, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Miranda. “His market knowledge and strong personal relationships in the industry will be a great asset for Miranda and our customers, as we continue to transform to a solutions and customer focused organization.”



