Mira Mobile Taps Fujinon for Olympics Coverage



Mira Mobile, a Pacific Northwest-based mobile production company, used Fujinon lenses to cover the Winter Olympics last month in Vancouver.



Mira Mobile parked its Mira Mobile M-9HD 53-foot trailer with a 51-foot expando at Whistler Creekside for coverage of all Alpine events, including downhill, combined, super-G and slalom. Cameras were outfitted with Fujinon’s XA101x8.8BESM super telephoto field lens, six Fujinon XA88x8.8BESM telephoto HD lenses, two Fujinon HA22x7.8BERM ENG lenses, and two Fujinon HA13x4.5BERM ENG super wide angle lenses. “We had no problem with moisture condensation in the changes of sunny weather and the snow during the three weeks on the mountain,” said Bill Duncan, director of engineering at MIRA.



Installed on Sony HDC-1550 HD cameras, the Fujinon lenses were primarily used on cameras that covered the middle part of the Alpine race course. “Another company covered the first five cameras at the start gate,” Duncan said. “As soon as the athlete came out of the gate, we took over and then handed off to the finish truck halfway down the slope.”