Minnesota Wild Inks Measurement Deal with Comscore

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has concluded a multi-year measurement license with the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League. The agreement will provide the hockey team with instant access to local market audience data via Comscore's local television measurement solution.

As a result of the deal, Comscore Local TV will be the exclusive measurement solution to support programming insights and revenue opportunities in the nine local markets, including Minneapolis-St. Paul and Milwaukee, that air the Wild's games and original programming.

"With Comscore as our new primary measurement solution, we now have an understanding of our audience at a level of granularity we had never seen before," said chief revenue officer and executive vice president, Mitch Helgerson. "The Comscore Local TV data allows our sales and marketing organization much greater visibility into market activity as we continue to expand our programming footprint."

"Live sports continue to be a driver of ratings and impressions for live linear television, however, to develop a deep understanding of those audiences and harness insights to grow fandom requires a level of measurement precision and granularity that only Comscore can provide. We look forward to supporting the Minnesota Wild and are excited by their immediate success resulting from the use of our measurement," said Carol Hinnant, executive vice president and executive advisor for currency strategy & initiatives at Comscore.

Comscore's local TV solution combines real-world TV viewership information with advanced household-level consumer and demographic data, providing greater accuracy to customers' advertiser base, Comscore said.