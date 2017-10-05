Minnesota Vikings Kick Off Streaming on Amazon Fire TV

BURBANK, CALIF.—Amazon Fire TV is ready for some football, pairing with the Minnesota Vikings to bring streaming content to fans. The recently launched “Minnesota Vikings Now” app uses the dotstudioPRO platform to enable the Vikings Entertainment Network to manage and distribute content to Amazon Fire TV on its own AVOD channel.

The channel features exclusive programming and full episodes of “Vikings Connected,” “Beyond the Gridiron” and “Vikings Gameplan.” The app will also provide NFL network segments and highights.

The official press release says that the Vikings are the first NFL team to stream content on Amazon Fire TV.

To view the channel on Amazon Fire TV, search “Vikings Now” with any compatible device.