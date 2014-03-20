Miller to Offer Special-Edition Tripods at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Miller, a supplier of camera support equipment, is commemorating its 60th anniversary in the film and television industry by releasing new limited, special edition LP 54 tripods.



The tripods are built by hand—as they were when first introduced—using remaining components leftover after the last production run of the Light Professional product. Additionally, NAB attendees will also be invited to collect their free Miller 60th Year anniversary camera plate locking key ring.





Since its inception in 1954, the Australian camera support company developed a strong brand and delivered over 100,000 tripods and fluid heads, among its many achievements.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Miller Camera Support will be in booth C9520.