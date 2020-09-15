Miller Lite Creates ‘Cantenna’ Reception Device

CHICAGO—On the list of strange things to happen in 2020, add Miller Lite coming out with a TV antenna as the latest entry. The beer company has announced what it calls the “Cantenna,” a reception device—and beer—that is designed specifically for cord-cutters or cord-nevers to receive broadcasts of NFL football games as an alternative to illegal streaming.

“Streaming live sports can get frustrating and expensive and if cord-cutters want to watch football, they’re often forced to resort to sketchy, unreliable, illegal streaming,” said Stephanie Clanfield, associate marketing manager, Miller Lite. “Miller Lite is determined to bring you smooth streaming and make your Miller Time a little easier with the new Miller Lite Cantenna.”

Miller Lite isn’t planning on officially entering into the antennas industry, however. The Cantenna is a promotional offer, similar to the “Cantroller” that Miller launched in 2019. Those 21 and older can enter into a sweepstakes between now and Oct. 12 to win their own Cantenna.

Ann Marie Cumming, senior vice president of communications for NAB, offered her thoughts on this unique antenna hybrid to Marketing Daily: “I can’t speak to the functionality of the beer can TV antenna, but I do concur with the campaign that over-the-air television offers exceptional picture quality for free. That’s a value that can’t be beaten!”

Miller Lite promoted the new Cantenna on social media during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Watch the video below.