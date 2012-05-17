Mike Poirier Joins Preco



BURBANK, CALIF.: Preco has added Mike Poirier to its sales team as east coast manager, distributed products.



Poirier joins Preco with over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and product management with electronic manufacturers, ranging from startups to publicly traded companies. Prior to joining Preco, Poirier served as vice president and general manager of Teranex for six years. He previously held leadership positions with Algolith, Miranda Technologies and Syncom.



A former electronic engineering teacher at CEGEP du Vieux Montréal, Poirier holds an Electronic Engineering Degree from Dawson College of Montreal. Poirier is based in Orlando, Fla., and will focus primarily on Preco’s TVLogic and Avocent lines.





