Middle Atlantic Releases Designer Version 4.0



FAIRFIELD, N.J.: Middle Atlantic Products has updated its Designer 3D layout and specification software to include new product groups, enabling more complete room configurations. In addition to consoles and video walls, Designer can now facilitate the placement of MRK Series racks and C5 Series Credenza Racks in room layouts, giving a more fully furnished visualization of a potential installed system.



With over 8,000 users, Designer software has quickly become an ideal solution for specifiers and installers to easily design a 3D room layout. The free program, available for download on Middle Atlantic’s website, produces full color room layouts with guidance for optimal furniture placement via its built-in line of sight tool. Designs can be exported to CAD and include retail price quotes to assist with the system specification process.





