Microphones 101

NEW YORK – The Audio Engineering Society’s New York section is conducting a primer on microphones, “Is This Thing On? … Let’s Talk Mics,” Feb. 12, 2013, at the New School Jazz Performance Space, starting at 6:30 p.m. The site is located at 55 West 13th Street, between 5th and 6th Aves. And on the fifth floor.



The host is familiar AES face, David Bialik, CBS Radio radio streaming operations project manager.



He’ll be joined by Mike Webber, Peter E. Schmitt Co., David Shinn, Sue Media/Hear Now and Henry Cohen, CP Communications.



A release from Bialik indicates that the session will cover a number of topics and says, “This meeting will be a discussion of technology and technique, not a sales presentation.”



It adds, “Mike Webber will familiarize us with different types of analog microphones, patterns, and how to read the specifications; Henry Cohen will discuss wireless microphones, frequency coordination and white space issues and David Shinn will talk about using mics and which application is correct for the type of mic.”



The event is open to the public.

