Michigan State Athletic Communications Deploys Ross Video

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Michigan State Athletic Communications has selected a full suite of Ross Video products for their control room upgrade. The department is deploying the company's Carbonite range of video production switchers in tandem with the CrossOver video production switcher; openGear terminal equipment; NK Series routing system; BlackStorm playout server and Ross XPression Realtime Motion Graphics System.



The upgrade complements video boards recently installed in the university's Spartan Stadium, for which the Athletic Communications department offers video and graphics. Ross Video switching and routing technology enables the video to be delivered simultaneously to multiple events at the stadium, as well as to Breslin Arena and Munn Ice Arena.



The Ross Carbonite switcher, with its ergonomic design and super-compact frame, offers performance that is critical for broadcast-quality production. The CrossOver video switcher functions as an auxiliary switcher when the department needs to broadcast simultaneous sporting events. The video content produced by the department is also repurposed for weekly broadcasts of football and basketball coverage.



The BlackStorm playout server, installed in the control room, offers a video server engine, driving a comprehensive production workflow from a compact chassis. Designed from the ground up by using next-generation parallel processing technology, the BlackStorm server provides the department with the power of a much larger system. Additionally, the XPression system provides high-end graphics and animations, and rounds out the department's workflow. The control room also uses Ross openGear video and audio rack mount terminal equipment that ties the control room together.



“The Ross switchers and the XPression graphics system sync so well with the BlackStorm Playout Server, that we’ve been able to add far more views of game action and fan reaction, than we had with our previous generation of equipment,” said Bob Armstrong, video producer at Michigan State Athletic Communications. “The openGear platform provided us with a much cleaner and more compact control room by eliminating the need to accommodate multiple card frame brands.”



The intuitive operation of the Ross gear is particularly helpful to the Athletic Communications department staff, whose game-day workforce is comprised primarily of MSU students.