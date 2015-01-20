Michael Petersen Joins Bitcentral as Vice President of Product Management

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Bitcentral announced that Michael Petersen has been appointed to vice president of product management.



In his new role, Petersen is responsible for Bitcentral’s current and future product lines, including the flagship CORE:news newsroom workflow. The result of integrating Bitcentral newsroom modules, CORE:news provides a single unified, secure, user-friendly Web-based production environment designed to boost collaboration, sharing, and productivity.



Petersen, who officially assumed his new post in mid-November 2014, brings over 20 years of experience as a technology entrepreneur and senior software engineer with a proven track record developing and marketing innovative media & entertainment technology, including rich media content management and process automation technology.



Prior to joining Bitcentral, Petersen was President of his own technology company, TechPath, which offered services encompassing custom application development, enterprise Web/mobility, media process automation and media & entertainment technology consulting. During this time, from March 2007 to August 2014, Petersen managed large-scale technology deployments for such major media companies as NBC Universal, CBS, Warner Bros, Technicolor, MTV Networks, TMZ and Microsoft.



Prior to forming TechPath, Petersen worked as a senior technology specialist for Microsoft, from September 2004 to November 2007, where he was integrally involved in supporting Microsoft’s enterprise servers targeted at marquee Telecommunications and Media & Entertainment accounts. He moved to this position after serving as a senior consultant to Microsoft, from May 1999 to September 2004, where he was deployed to work on customer sites as an enterprise strategy consultant, lead architect and lead custom software developer.



Petersen is based at the company’s Newport Beach headquarters and reports directly to Bitcentral CEO Fred Fourcher.