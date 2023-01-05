Miami TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts

MIAMI—NextGen TV broadcasts have expanded to another major market, with four stations in Miami now broadcasting over the air using the NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 standard.

The four channels that have launched the over-the-air (OTA) signals in the top 20 market are: NBCU's WTVJ (NBC, channel 6); NBCU's WSCV (Telemundo, channel 51); CBS’s WFOR (CBS, channel 4) and TelevisaUnivision’s WLTV (Univision, channel 23).

WPBT (PBS South Florida, channel 2) will participate as a test service.

"Television viewers and lovers are on the upside and stand to gain a lot with NextGen TV, especially as more stations, TV models—such as Hisense's newly released lineup—and the accessory market expands," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is leading the NextGen TV transition. "Broadcast is one of the leading platforms for local news and NextGen TV nurtures and enhances this, delivering value to the consumer."

The Pearl TV group noted that the four Miami stations will build on the growth of the new standard and local interest with a holiday brand marketing campaign to deepen consumer awareness and engagement. Through February 2023, the campaign will engage with consumers over social media and educate on how to look for the Consumer Technology Association-accredited NextGen TV logo, features and where to buy.

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the-air or by a cable or satellite company.