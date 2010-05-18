Miami Dolphins to offer fans game-day HD replays

In preparation for the upcoming NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are giving fans attending home games at Sun Life Stadium a unique and personal multimedia experience via portable electronic viewing devices that feature customized replays, on-demand content and more right in the palms of their hands.

The content, created with two Grass Valley K2 Dyno replay systems, will help to enhance the fans' game-day experience.

Each system consists of a Grass Valley K2 Dyno controller coupled with the K2 Summit production client and is designed to help sports producers and other professionals capture live events in HD and instantly play them out at variable speeds for critical analysis or entertainment value during fast-paced events.

The Dolphins are using Kangaroo TV's GAME DAY VISION portable units with an HD-compatible 4.3in LCD screen. The devices were provided to premium seat holders this past season at Sun Life Stadium. The feedback was so positive from the premium seat holders that the team will expand the program to all of its season ticket holders next season.