Meta Quest to Offer 52 NBA Games in VR for 2024-2025 Season

Meta Quest, a division of Facebook owner Meta, has announced it will continue its virtual reality broadcasts of regular-season NBA games for the fourth consecutive year. Fifty-two games will be shown in immersive 180-degree VR in Meta’s Xtadium VR app for live and on-demand sports, and in the NBA Arena app in Meta’s online VR game “Meta Horizon Worlds.”

In addition to 52 live games, users will be able to access immersive highlights 24 hours after each game, play mini-games and socialize with friends in both Xtadium and NBA Arena in Worlds. Xtadium also lets NBA League Pass subscribers watch every live 2D game nightly in mixed reality, complete with real-time stats.

“From the first tipoff to the final buzzer beater, these fully immersive games let you experience all the action from the best seat in the house,” Meta Director of Metaverse Entertainment Content Sarah Malkin said. “Spatial sound lets you feel the excitement of the crowd as if you were there IRL. In NBA Arena, hoops fans can hang out and play mini-games, and we’re rolling out new features and improvements for the 2024-25 season. Take a selfie to unlock an NBA-themed emote, trigger visual effects that rain down on the stadium seating and show off your team pride with new merch. And a bridge between Xtadium and NBA Arena in Worlds lets you choose the vibe that’s right for you.”

Added Meta VP of Metaverse Partnerships Scott Hershkowitz: “The NBA has a long history of content innovation and is one of the savviest leagues in terms of leveraging technology to reach fans where they are to provide compelling experiences. It’s exciting for me personally to be working with the league on this partnership, having led some of their earlier forays into mobile and connected devices when I was at the NBA over a decade ago.”

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the viewing experience and deliver innovative opportunities that enable fans to feel the excitement of the on-court action,” added NBA Vice President, New Media Partnerships Teddy Kaplan. “Through our partnership with Meta, we’ve brought fans closer to their favorite players and teams and look forward to another special season beginning next week.”

Brad Altfest, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment at Agora, said the deal is a key moment in transforming how fans engage with live sports, pushing the boundaries of traditional viewing through immersive technology.

“The NBA’s move to bring courtside experiences to life in VR with Quest can be huge for fan engagement,” Altfest said. “With 52 immersive games on tap this season, the league is showing it really gets what today’s fans—especially younger ones—are looking for, which is more interactive and dynamic ways to enjoy live sports. Whether it’s virtually sitting courtside or using features like spatial audio and multiangle replays, this approach taps into the rising demand for experiences that go beyond the traditional TV screen.

“As the technology evolves, adding real-time engagement features like in-app social chats, exclusive merch, or even mini-games linked to live plays could make the experience even better,” he added. “The NBA is setting the bar for how the metaverse can transform fan interaction, and it probably won’t be long before other leagues follow their lead.”