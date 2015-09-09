MediaTek Selects Dolby Vision for 4K UHD TV

SAN FRANCISCO and HSINCHU, TAIWAN—MediaTek has announced that it will go with Dolby Laboratories’ Dolby Vision 4K UHD system-on-a-chip technology for its high-dynamic range TVs, Ultra HD Blu-ray players, and digital media adapters.

Dolby Vision offers increased UHD and HD video signals for OTT online streaming, video on demand, broadcast, UHD Blu-Ray, and gaming applications. Dolby Vision’s VS10 universal HDR playback technology supports dual-layer and single-layer Dolby Vision streams and other HDR formats based on the SMPTE ST 2084 standard. This allows for peak brightness, local contrast and wider color gamut.

MediaTek is a developer of systems-on-chip technology for mobile devices, wireless networking, HDTV, DVD and Blu-ray. The company is headquartered in Taiwan.

Dolby Laboratories is a provider of audio, video and voice technology based out of San Francisco.