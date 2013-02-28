Mediatec Chooses Grass to Standardize, Streamline Workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.— Mediatec Broadcast chosen Grass Valley to help the Swedish broadcast production company standardize and streamline its broadcast acquisition and production workflows to increase efficiency.



Mediatec Broadcast will deploy 46 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite cameras with 3G fiber transmission systems, two LDK 8300 live super slow-motion cameras, two Kayak 2.5 M/E HD digital production switchers and other accessories. Eight LDK 8000 Elite camera systems were sent to Norway, six to Finland and 32 to Sweden; Norway received the LDK 8300 super slow-motion cameras.



“It’s vitally important that we are able to provide innovative, flexible and creative solutions for broadcast and production at major and smaller scale events worldwide,” said Paul Henriksen, CEO for Mediatec Broadcast. “The Grass Valley deployment offers a complete end-to-end solution, which will enable our cameras to become part of the workflow and switch to any of the current TV formats up to 1080p. This will help us to work smarter and meet the challenges associated with live TV production.”



With the LDK 8000 Elite Series, Mediatec gains a comprehensive, multiformat and future-proofed camera system that can capture HD images natively and switch instantly between multiple formats and selectable frame-rates of up to 1080p50.



Also included were two Grass Valley Kayak switchers offering high-end features for live studio and mobile production, to small corporate studios and editing applications. The Kayak switchers are the fourth and fifth units to be installed in a series of identical OB vans, designed and built to enable a uniform approach.



“Over the last few years we have seen the shift to file-based/tapeless workflows making it much easier to repurpose media again and again,” said Ian Bowker, a consultant and principal at Icon Broadcast. “Broadcast technology buyers are clearly focused on creating efficiencies wherever possible, while at the same time working to generate new revenue streams.”



