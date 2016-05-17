Mediaproxy's LogServer Heads to Cogeco

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Canadian-based cable operator Cogeco Connexions has acquired the LogServer platform for its next generation logging and monitoring requirements, Mediaproxy reports. The SDI system is set to be installed at Cogeco’s Burlington, Canada facility.

The LogServer platform offers 24/7 multi-channel recording and review of SD/HD and 4K input sources through web-based user interfaces. The system provides regulatory compliance for content, closed caption, and loudness as either a turnkey or software-only license. It also features live broadcast monitoring for SDI, ASI/IP and OTT sources; access to Monwall IP multiviewer for proxy and native MPEG decoding; and new data panels for low bandwidth transport stream and OTT monitoring.

Mediaproxy is based in Australia and provides systems for broadcast compliance logging and content monitoring.